Appeals system for Nevada self-employed and gig workers up and running

The online system for self-employed and gig workers to appeal benefit denials is now up and running.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system now allows claimants to appeal any decision previously issued for the next 30 days. To do so, appellants need to go to EmployNV and sign in to their PUA claim account. A spokesman said filers should upload any relevant documents or information for the appeal at the time they file.

Those who successfully complete the appeal request will receive an e-notice through their EmployNV account acknowledging the appeal. DETR officials said it could take 15 days or more to process the appeal request.

The portion of the system that schedules appeal hearings will go live in August. Claimants will receive a “Notice of hearing” in their account in-box telling them the process, date and time of their hearing.