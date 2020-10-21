Applications now being accepted for $20 million relief program for small businesses and non-profits

The Nevada Treasurer’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic of Development has announced that applications for the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program are being accepted.

The program is making $20 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds available to small businesses, non-profit organizations, arts and culture organizations, and local Chambers of Commerce to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application period will be open for two weeks, and will close on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Roughly 2,000 small businesses and non-profits will be able to receive funding under this program. Successful applicants can expect to receive grant funds within two weeks after the application period.

Businesses and organizations who meet the following criteria are eligible to receive funding under the program:

Have a physical location in state (includes home-based businesses);

Been in operation prior to March 1;

Have under 50 employees; and

Have an annual gross revenue under $4 million.

Through a simplified application process, eligible entities can apply for up to $10,000 in emergency grant funding, which is not required to be paid back. Grant funds can be used to pay for a number of expenses such as: rent, inventory, payroll, utilities, personal protective equipment, and costs associated with retrofits.

Applications will be accepted from all entities which meet the eligibility criteria, but will be prioritized to assist businesses who have been impacted the most during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Disadvantaged businesses;

Bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries;

Arts and culture organizations; and

Non-profit organizations.

The program is being administered collaboratively by the state treasurer’s office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and the Department of Business and Industry.

The program was designed to be flexible so that eligible businesses and non-profits can adequately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and safely maintain their operations.

For information, email ask@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 1-800-336-1600.