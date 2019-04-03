The Nevada Humane Society staff knows for certain one thing is going to be true: April showers bring May meowers.

This year, NHS expects more than years before!

In order to prepare, it’s time for the annual Kitten Shower, being held on Saturday at Nevada Humane Society in Reno and Carson City.

The fun-filled event aims to educate people about orphaned kittens in shelters, provide gifts for kittens, and enhance the group of Foster Caregivers — the volunteers who offer temporary homes to underage kittens and puppies.

The Kitten Shower is Saturday, April 6 from 10 am – 1pm at Nevada Humane Society in Reno, 2825 Longley Lane, and from 3pm to 5pm in Carson City, 549 Airport Rd.

Nevada Humane Society foster coordinators will be present to teach people how to bottle feed neonatal kittens and socialize older kittens to make them ready for adoption.

Guests will enjoy fun baby shower style activities and games or can learn about joining the foster program from experienced Foster Caregivers. Gifts for the shower will also be accepted, including:

Kitten Milk Replacement (Breeder’s Eagle or other kitten formula)

Pet Heating Pads or Microwavable Heat Discs

Nursing Kits & Bottles

Dry & Canned (pate style) Kitten Food (avoid fish flavors)

Human baby food (meat-flavored) and Canned Pumpkin

These gifts are tax-deductible and will help care for the hundreds of kittens that are expected to arrive at the shelter this season. Other gift requests are available online through Amazon Smile (a simple and automatic way for you to support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop, at no cost to you) at http://a.co/49oeddA.

For more information about the Nevada Humane Society, visit NevadaHumaneSociety.org.