Arctic cold front headed for Carson City, National Weather Service says

RENO — An arctic cold front is headed for Northern Nevada this weekend, with single-digit lows expected by Sunday morning in the northeast part of the state and below-freezing temperatures elsewhere.

The National Weather Service said much colder temperatures will move into the entire region Sunday night through Monday morning, with hard freezes in western Nevada and single digits possible in Sierra valleys.

Near-record lows are forecast in northeast Nevada, where below-zero temperatures are possible in Mountain City and at the Wild Horse Reservoir. Lows predicted for Sunday morning include Wells, 5; Carlin and Ely, 6; Elko, 9; and Battle Mountain, 8.

Highs Sunday will struggle to get to the low 40s in that part of the state, the weather service said.

In Carson City, temperatures are expected to drop from 71 on Saturday to 48 on Monday, with lows in the upper teens.

The high in Reno is expected to drop from 72 on Saturday to 49 on Monday, with lows in the low 20s on Monday.