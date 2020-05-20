Arizona man charged with murder of Fallon woman

A Phoenix man was arrested last week and charged with the murder of a Fallon woman who was reported missing in early 2019.

Buckeye, Ariz.,, police arrested Joshua Escoto-Cisneros following an investigation in the disappearance of Marisa Bell, whose body was found buried in the desert near Phoenix. Buckeye police said Escoto-Cisneros was arrested May 11 following an investigation during which detectives obtained search warrants for data from his cellphone and Bell.

Hikers spotted Bell’s body in March 2019.

Fallon police reported it had issued a missing person report, but Bell’s mother knew she was living in Arizona. Fallon police provided that information to the Tempe, Ariz., police department.

Buckeye investigators said they used cellphone data to learn that Bell and Escoto-Cisneros had texted the night of March 4 to arrange a meeting for paid sex. He reportedly had been in the area where they allegedly met.

Escoto-Cisneros and Bell were “very casual acquaintances” police reported, and that the Phoenix man acknowledged killing the Fallon woman after becoming angry during their encounter. He appeared in court last week and was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bond on suspicion of crimes that included second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandoning a body.