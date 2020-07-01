Arizona man sentenced for illegally making ammunition related to Las Vegas massacre
A Mesa, Arizona man has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for manufacturing ammunition without a federal license.
Nevada U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich and FBI agent Aaron Rouse said the investigation of Douglas Haig, 57, started from the investigation of the October 1 Harvest Festival shootings after agents found a box of ammo in the room where the shooter staged his attack bearing Haig’s name and address on the shipping label.
Haig operated “Specialized Military Ammunition,” an internet business that made and sold ammunition, including armor piercing and high explosive ammunition, throughout the U.S.
They said Haig did not possess a federal firearms license and was not authorized to manufacture ammunition.
That federal license is not required of individuals who load and reload ammunition for their own use such as target shooting and hunting.
Agents seized hundreds of pounds of ammunition and components during the investigation. They also found Haig’s fingerprints on two rounds of armor piercing ammunition found in the October 1 shooter’s hotel room.