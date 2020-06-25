ARRL Field Day in the Lahontan Valley

On June 27, Amateur Radio of Churchill County (ARCC) is participating in the 2020 ARRL Field Day at Lattin Farms, 1955 McLean Road, Fallon.

The day will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The ARCC will be making as many contacts with other amateur radio stations across the country and Canada during this time, and invite the public to join us in celebrating this yearly event. In response to the current COVID-19 situation, please bring a face mask and/or practice social distancing during your visit.

At 2 p.m., testing for anyone wanting to become an amateur radio operator, and who has studied the required information for becoming a technician, general, and/or extra class amateur, will take place.

Contact Rick Bischoff (K7ET) at (775) 423-7665 to RSVP for the testing session, and for information.