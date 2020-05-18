Ash Canyon Road gate open

The gate on Ash Canyon Road, located at the trailhead to the Ash to Kings Trail in Ash Canyon, is now open.

The Ash Canyon Road gate is open to all motorized vehicle traffic. The road has been closed as a part of an annual road closure to protect the road during heavy precipitation in the winter.

All road repairs have been completed, and the road is passable for both non-motorized and high-clearance four-wheel drive motorized travel. Users should exercise caution based on weather conditions when traveling the road.

For information on Ash Canyon Road, contact the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department at 775-887-2262.