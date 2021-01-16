Assaults with tire iron and machete, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 12:16 a.m., Angela Stiles, 54, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to an apartment on College Parkway for a report of an assault. She allegedly hit the victim with a tire iron before being restrained by other people. While she was being handcuffed, the deputy saw a glass pipe in a pocket. She was also charged with possession of drugs and a citizen’s arrest for battery on the victim. Bail was set at $32,000.

SATURDAY

• At 2:55 a.m., Mark Delacruz, 63, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a caller told dispatch he threatened a roommate with a machete. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 12:54 p.m., Katie Sardella, 26, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at Menlo and Airport Road for failure to stop at a stop sign. A search of her person found meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 4:10 p.m., Katrina Bostic, 30, and Nicholas Whitton, 25, were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Fairview because the deputy recognized Whitton as some one with an outstanding warrant. Whitton attempted to flee the scene once the vehicle stopped. He stopped running after the deputy threatened to taze him. A search of his person found heroin and paraphernalia. Bostic too had an outstanding warrant. He was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia, obstructing and held on the warrant and a P&P hold and was held without bail. She was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and the warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions after heroin and paraphernalia were found on her person. Bail was set at $8,500.

• At 10:15 p.m., Guy Rogers, 22, was arrested at the jail on a warrant charging trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set at $250,000.

SUNDAY

• At 12:33 a.m., a 39-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to a crash on Carson Street. The arrest report says a Trailblazer crashed into a construction trailer. According to the woman at the scene, her husband was driving but he claimed she was driving. Video camera footage showed him exiting the vehicle’s driver side door after the crash and walking away. Deputies found him north of the crash and returned him to the scene. After he refused a field sobriety test, the on-call judge was contacted for a warrant to obtain a blood draw. He was charged with DUI 1st alcohol, failure to maintain a lane and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $1,640.

• At 3:18 a.m., a 22-year-old Minden man was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop on William Street for a burned out tail light. Bail was set at $1,025.