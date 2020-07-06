ATV not street legal and neither is meth, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 5:50 a.m., Anthony Athens, 55, was arrested on a warrant charging battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly cutting a friend with a knife during an argument. Bail was set at $30,000.

THURSDAY

• At 1:44 a.m., Stephen Bartro, 30, was arrested on drug charges after his ATV quad was stopped for no license or registration. A drug dog alerted to the presence of meth. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. He was also charged with no valid license, driving an off-road vehicle on public roadways and obstructing. Bail was set at $4,000.

• At 10:57 a.m., a 32-year-old Stagecoach woman was arrested on five counts of child endangerment after deputies were called to an address on College Parkway for a report of a woman with four children either under the influence of something or hallucinating. The arrest report says she was unable to identify the location of her apartment and had to be corrected by the children. It charges she was unable to maintain a conversation and kept falling asleep while talking with deputies. At the apartment, another child was found. She was booked on five counts of child endangerment and Family Services was called to care for the children. Bail was set at $12,500.

• At 10:59 a.m., Jacob Fearn, 39, was arrested on multiple charges after a deputy spotted him at Ann and Curry streets. He was searched because he is on a deferred sentence as an ex-felon failing to register. The search revealed both meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $6,650.

• At 11:30 a.m., Ashlee Karow, 27, was arrested at a South Carson Street motel on a warrant charging felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and uttering a forged instrument. Bail was set at $10,000.

• At 10 p.m., David Sesler, 23, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a gun. According to the arrest report, he was also accused by a woman of threatening her with a bat while brandishing the gun. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a P&P violation and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail was set at $22,500.

SATURDAY

• At 9:11 a.m., a 34-year-old transient was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant after deputies were called to assist legislative police with a mental subject. Bail was set at $500.

• At 10:37 p.m., a 28-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop on North I-580 for speeding. He was charged with DUI 1st alcohol. Bail was set at $1,000.

SUNDAY

• At 1:54 a.m., a 69-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of DUI 1st alcohol after rear-ending another vehicle in the drive through at Jack in the Box. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 3:27 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of DUI 1st alcohol after deputies responded to an address on Thompson for a report of a hit and run. Her damaged vehicle was found several blocks from where the accident occurred. She was also charged with hit and run. Bail was set at $1,500.