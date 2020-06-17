Audit will test Carson City data network’s vulnerability

The Audit Committee determined the audit items for Carson City’s coming fiscal year.

At the top of the list IT vulnerability, an issue that has taken on new urgency due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“For me, IT vulnerability is paramount, especially now with everyone working from home,” said Supervisor Lori Bagwell, who sits on the committee.

The audit will test the city’s data network and review policies to protect it from unauthorized access.

The audit is conducted by the city’s internal auditor, Eide Bailly LLP.

The auditor will also look at the city’s vehicle fleet and controls for maintaining it and conduct an accounts receivable audit to ensure all fees and charges are collected correctly and efficiently.

In all, the audit will cost an estimated $103,500, $6,500 less than budgeted. The items that fell off the list were a budget monitoring audit and an investments audit.

The leftover money may be used to get assistance from Eide Bailly on complying with all the requirements of federal money coming in to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, including $10 million from the CARES Act allocated to Carson City last week.

The committee also accepted an Edie Bailly recommendations on the city’s p-card, or purchasing card used by employees and approved recommending to the Board of Supervisors closure on other audit tasks.