Avoid downtown Carson City today, says Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong released this statement Tuesday morning ahead of planned rallies in downtown Carson City today:

“In anticipation of demonstrations in the downtown area, motorists and patrons are encouraged to avoid the area.

“Please anticipate heavy foot traffic throughout downtown area, drive with extreme caution and watch for pedestrians. Plan your travel accordingly, as motorists and pedestrians leave the campaign rally anticipate traffic delays. Both pedestrians and motorists must obey traffic laws. Motorists must always watch for pedestrians and be extra cautious when backing up. Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks. Pedestrians must look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right and use crosswalks.

“State and local law enforcement agencies are collaborating to ensure all resources are available in response to the anticipated demonstration. Law enforcement will continue to respect the rule of law and the rights of those in peaceful demonstrations, without regard to a particular agenda.

“Please give emergency vehicles right-of-way, and honor CDC guidelines. If you see something suspicious, say something, the dispatch non-emergency number is (775) 887-COPS (2677), call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

“As a reminder from Carson City Health and Human Services, please exercise caution for any social gathering to limit the spread of COVID-19, if you are feeling sick stay home, wear face coverings, wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, and limit contact with frequently touched surfaces or shared items.”