Bagwell has 50.36% of Carson City Mayor votes | NevadaAppeal.com
Bagwell has 50.36% of Carson City Mayor votes

The Carson City Clerk counted another 1,083 votes on Thursday for the Primary election.

Mayor, 4-year term

Lori Bagwell  6,636   50.36%

Tod B. Jennings        1982   15%

Nathaniel D. Killgore          792      5.7%

Jim Shirk        3,035   23%

Aaron Sims    724      5.5%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 2, 4-year term

Ronni Hannaman    3,658   29%

Lorne Houle  726      6%

Maurice “Mo” White           4,589   35%

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch      3,923   31%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 4, 4-year term

Ronald Bratsch         2,391   19%

Lisa Schuette            8,341   65%

Michael Smith          2,009   16%

District 40 Carson/Washoe – Republican

x-Philip O’Neill 4,212 – 55 percent

Day Williams 3,476 – 45 percent

Carson results: O’Neill 3,478; Williams 2,867

District 40 Carson/Washoe – Dems

Sena Loyd 2,503 – 47.52 percent

Sherrie Scaffidi 1,453 – 27.59 percent

Derek Morgan 1,311 – 24.89 percent

Carson results: Loyd 2,147; Scaffidi 1,177; Morgan 1068

Carson City
