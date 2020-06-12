Bagwell has 50.36% of Carson City Mayor votes
The Carson City Clerk counted another 1,083 votes on Thursday for the Primary election.
Mayor, 4-year term
Lori Bagwell 6,636 50.36%
Tod B. Jennings 1982 15%
Nathaniel D. Killgore 792 5.7%
Jim Shirk 3,035 23%
Aaron Sims 724 5.5%
Board of Supervisors, Ward 2, 4-year term
Ronni Hannaman 3,658 29%
Lorne Houle 726 6%
Maurice “Mo” White 4,589 35%
Stacie Wilke-McCulloch 3,923 31%
Board of Supervisors, Ward 4, 4-year term
Ronald Bratsch 2,391 19%
Lisa Schuette 8,341 65%
Michael Smith 2,009 16%
District 40 Carson/Washoe – Republican
x-Philip O’Neill 4,212 – 55 percent
Day Williams 3,476 – 45 percent
Carson results: O’Neill 3,478; Williams 2,867
District 40 Carson/Washoe – Dems
Sena Loyd 2,503 – 47.52 percent
Sherrie Scaffidi 1,453 – 27.59 percent
Derek Morgan 1,311 – 24.89 percent
Carson results: Loyd 2,147; Scaffidi 1,177; Morgan 1068