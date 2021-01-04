Bagwell to lead first Carson City supervisors’ meeting as mayor

The Board of Supervisors starts 2021 with its first woman elected Carson City mayor, Lori Bagwell, and three new members.

Returning with Bagwell is Ward 1 Supervisor Stacey Giomi. The new members are Stan Jones, appointed by the former board to serve out the remaining two years on Bagwell’s term as Ward 3 supervisor, and two newly elected members: Supervisor Lisa Schuette, who replaces John Barrette in Ward 4, and Maurice White, replacing Brad Bonkowski in Ward 2.

The supervisors’ first meeting is dominated by committee and board appointments.

The board will make its own member appointments to the Parks and Recreation Commission, Regional Transportation Commission, the Carson Water Subconservancy District, the Carson City Airport Authority, the Audit Committee, the Debt Management Commission, the Cultural Commission, the Nevada Association of Counties, the Nevada League of Cities Board of Directors, Nevada Works, the Northern Nevada Development Authority, the Western Nevada Development District, the Western Nevada Legislative Coalition, the Nevada Commission for the Reconstruction of the V&T Railway, and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. The board will also chose a Mayor Pro Tempore.

The supervisors will decide whether to appoint John Terry, the only applicant for a vacancy on the RTC; Planning Manager Hope Sullivan or a supervisor to State Land Use Planning Advisory Council; Kevin Hill to the TRPA; and Nathaniel Killgore and Sena Loyd to the Planning Commission. Killgore, who ran for mayor in this past election, is White’s appointment, and Loyd, who ran for Nevada Assembly, is being appointed by Schuette.

In other city business, the board will hear a biannual presentation on city jail conditions; allocate $151,381 in Community Development Block Grant money specifically for work to stop the spread of the coronavirus; and its standing item on the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

The board meets at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7 in the Community Center, but the meetings are currently closed to the public due to the public health emergency.

To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. Jan. 6 or during the meeting by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using the meeting number 146 847 8022. Use the phone number only to make comment.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/home/showpublisheddocument?id=73720.