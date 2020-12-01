Banner CEO: Help us reduce the spread of COVID-19

Rob Carnahan, CEO, Banner Churchill Community Hospital



COVID-19 cases in Nevada are again spreading rapidly, which is why it is so important that we continue to do the things that have been proven to reduce the spread of the virus, like wearing a mask and putting distance between yourself and others.

Here’s what we know:

This week, the United States reached over 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day. That is a record high since the start of the pandemic.

This past month in Nevada, we have seen increases in daily case counts, hospitalizations, ICU beds in use and ventilators in use.

Nevada’s positivity rate is 17.1%, and right here in Churchill County it is 18.3%. This means that of those who tested for COVID-19, nearly 20% of them are positive. Health experts recommend that communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.

Nevada is experiencing uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, as are most other states in the country. Nevada’s reproduction rate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus is at 1.12. That means the virus is spreading faster than desired. We want to see a reproduction rate under 1.0.

Banner officials are watching closely modeling from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation , which predicts COVID-19 deaths in Nevada will rise to 4,262 by March 1 with current conditions in place. If everyone in our state masks up, that number is projected to decrease by 437.

We can flatten Nevada’s curve — together. Please keep yourself, your families, members of your community and our health care workers safe by reducing the spread of COVID-19. As the positivity rate in Nevada rises, so does the risk to our health care workers who are members of the community. They are also the community’s most important asset during the pandemic. Please protect them and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by:

Wearing a mask

Putting at least 6 feet of distance between you and others

Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people

Washing your hands frequently

Wiping down high-touch surfaces

Staying home if you’re ill, except to receive medical care

Thank you for entrusting us with your care and remember you can make a difference.