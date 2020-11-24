Banner Churchill Health nears capacity

Banner Churchill Health is almost at capacity because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Rural Nevada is reportedly experiencing increased positivity rates. This has not translated, to date, into significant case counts of serious disease requiring hospitalizations,” the Nevada Hospital Association said in a release. “Some rural counties which have been flagged for elevated disease transmission such as Churchill, Douglas, Elko and Nye are experiencing stress on their hospital systems as a result of the small size of the hospital facility when compared with the relative burden of COVID-19 patients. Other rural counties such as Lander, Lincoln, and Lyon are not experiencing significant hospital demand either with admissions or ED visits.”

As on Monday, 24 of the available 25 inpatient beds (96 percent) are full and the hospital is over capacity on ICU beds. Two of the available six ventilators are in use.

More than half of the patients are COVID-19 related. Banner is treating 14 confirmed cases, including six in the ICU. The ICU has only four beds.

Even with Churchill being a rural hospital with limited beds, Banner Health spokesperson David Lozano said they have flexibility with responding to the care required.

“Our COVID response planning has served us well and we will continue to be diligent in following it,” he said. “Banner’s rural hospitals benefit from being part of a large system with rapid response and ability to get patients transferred to higher level acuity hospitals if needed.”

Rob Carnahan, chief executive officer of Banner Churchill Community Hospital, said last month that the hospital is prepared to handle a surge to help with overcapacity.

“This plan includes alternate care sites as well as resources for additional health care workers,” he said. “We have a plan as well for ‘upskilling’ our clinical staff to work in teams to support clinical units that may have additional volume. We also have our health care providers in our clinic that are ready to help and can be allocated to different parts of the hospital as well to cover any specific surge.”