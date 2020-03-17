Bee City USA to offer informational sessions April 1

Bee City USA #76 of Carson City welcomes the public to an informational meeting April 1 at Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City, 2450 S. Curry St.

Two sessions, one on “Pollinator Plants” by David Ruf and a second on “Integrated Pesticide Management to Protect Pollinators” by Lyndsey Boyer, will be presented. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be offered. Everyone is welcome.

Carson City Bee City USA #76 was first formed in 2018, under the guidance of the national Bee City organization sponsored by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. Members of the Great Basin Beekeepers of Nevada presented the idea of forming a Bee City USA citizens committee, which was approved by the Carson City Board of Supervisors in October 2018.

The Bee City USA goal is to support and protect habitat for pollinators in Carson City and to educate the public about the value of pollinators, which are vital for reproduction of more than 85 percent of the world’s flowering plants, including more than two-thirds of the world’s crop species. The United States alone grows more than 100 crops that either need or benefit from pollinators. Unfortunately, in many places, the essential service of pollination is at risk from habitat loss, pesticide use, and introduced diseases.

Bee City executive members are co-chairs Rex Jennings and Kelly Clark, secretary Linda Groves and Carson City liaison Lyndsey Boyer. Contact Bee City USA #76 via email at beecityusa76@gmail.com or learn more at the Bee City USA #76 website at https://carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space/bee-city#ad-image-6.