‘Being There’ plays Friday in the Fall Film Series

The Churchill Arts Council presents Peter Sellers in the 1979 movie, “Being There” on Friday at 7 p.m.

The box office, art bar and galleries open at 6 p.m.

Pulp Fiction follows Sept. 18. The arts council is located at 151 E. Park St.

For members, the cost is $7. Nonmembers are $10 for each showing. Tickets are available at Jeff’s Copy Express, ITT at Naval Air Station Fallon or call the Churchill Arts Council at 775-423-1440.

The theater is following state and county COVOD-19 requirements, which include social distancing and face coverings. Call the arts council to find out the latest requirements.

Having lived his life as the gardener on a millionaire’s estate, Chance (Peter Sellers) knows of the real world only what he has seen on TV. When his benefactor dies, Chance walks aimlessly into the streets of Washington D.C., where he is struck by a car owned by wealthy Eve Rand (Shirley MacLaine). Identifying himself, the confused man mutters “Chance … gardener,” which Eve takes to be “Chauncey Gardiner.” Eve takes him to her home to convalesce, and because Chance is so well-dressed and well-groomed, everyone in her orbit assumes that he must be a man of profound intelligence.

The arts council is also featuring selections from the permanent collection through Nov. 14 in the E. L. Wiegand Gallery & Kirk Robertson Galleries.