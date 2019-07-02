Benefit concert’s live auction grows, includes experience packages

The live auction at the Concert Under the Stars, a benefit for The Greenhouse Project, is anticipated each year and has grown to include an even greater array of experience packages and service items.

Now in its 11th year, the Concert Under the Stars begins 5:30 p.m. July 10 at the Eagle Valley Golf Course, 3999 Centennial Park Drive. The evening includes world-class and legendary music by Poco, Pure Prairie League and Firefall, as well as the live auction, which takes place between performances.

“We’ve had some wonderful offerings over the past years, and in addition to some amazing in-area experiences, this year includes a trip to Ireland, all possible thanks to the generosity of TGP friends and board members,” said Karen Abowd, TGP founder and president. “Friends and families often pool bidding resources so they can share the experience and make memories together.”

The 2019 offerings are:

A Taste of Local Gift Card Tree – Enjoy 11 Carson City area merchants and eateries. Value: $1,000, donated by local businesses.

Bocce Party at Glorious Garlic Farm, Washoe Valley – Play Bocce Ball and partake of a porchetta and pizza supper for eight at the farm. Value: $2,000, donated by Arnold Carbone and Rusty Baker.

Vintage Skis & Toboggan, 4 XC Ski Passes to Tahoe XC Ski Area – Value: $400, donated by Tahoe XC, Tahoe City.

Ireland Getaway – For up to two weeks and six guests; accommodations are a three-bedroom, two-bath Primrose Irish Cottage. Value: $5,000, donated by Tony and Margaret Sheedy.

Series of Three Rolfing Sessions at Healing Arts Associates in Carson City – Value: $500, donated by Robin Graber, Certified Advanced Rolfer.

Hemp Gift Basket – Featuring a year’s supply of hemp products from Mother Nature’s Naturals in Carson City. Value: $1,500, donated by Steve and Jan Rose.

Gift Basket and Certificate for Veterinary Services (two winners) – For the Lone Mountain Veterinary Hospital in Carson City. Value: $500 each, donated by Margie Quirk.

Enjoy a 5L Bottle of Wine – Value: $350; donated by Troy Phillips, Battle Born Wine & Whiskey, Gardnerville and Steve Sanchez, TGP board member.

For the bourbon lover, a 750ml (fifth) of Pappy VanWinkle 10-year bourbon – Value: $650, donated by Troy Phillips and Steve Sanchez.

Monterey Getaway for Two – Includes high-end lodging, dinner, breakfast and aquarium tickets. Value: $1,200, donated by the Cracker Box, Carson City & J’s Old Town Bistro, Dayton.

*Raffle Item: Lake Tahoe Wine Cruise – Tickets for two. Value: $190, donated by Tahoe Tastings, South Lake Tahoe.

Raffle tickets are sold by Capital City FFA, and all proceeds go directly to this chapter of nationally recognized and award-winning students. Students participate in hands-on learning at Greenhouse Central, located on Carson High School’s campus; students will be happy to answer any questions about the program, its educational aspects and how TGP serves the community. Board members also will be on hand to do the same.

“The TGP board and I are grateful for area businesses, supporters and volunteers whose generosity make the auction and concert possible — and for the community who shares these wonderful evenings each year,” Abowd said. “We couldn’t do our work of growing, giving and teaching without each of you.”

The auctioneers are brothers Cal and Bryt Lewis. Sponsors for the 2019 Concert Under the Stars are NVEnergy, Campagni Auto Group, Gold Dust West, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Western Surgical Group, Eagle Valley Golf Course, Duncan Golf Management and The Greenhouse Project.

Food trucks and full bars will be on site, and food service will also be offered at the concert.

Tickets for this rain or shine show are going quickly. Only two Gold Circle tickets at $75 are left. Remaining tickets are reserved seating, $49, and standing room only for $30. Concert-goers are welcome to take a blanket for lawn seating. Chairs and outside food and beverages will not be allowed. Tickets are available at carsoncitygreenhouse.org.

IF YOU GO



WHAT: Concert Under the Stars

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. July 10

WHERE: Eagle Valley Golf Course, 3999 Centennial Park Dr.

TICKETS: http://www.carsoncitygreenhouse.org

VOLUNTEER: Contact Karen Abowd at karenabowd@hotmail.com or 775-232-8626