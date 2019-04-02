Best of Fallon finalist voting now open

The nominations are in, the finalists have been determined, and the voting for who will be the Best of Fallon 2019 is now open. Thank you to everyone who placed nominations. We have some great people and fantastic businesses in each category that I’m sure you will find worthy of your vote.

“Best of” voting is one of my favorite times of the year. It’s exciting when you have the best of the best vying for votes from the community to determine their favorite because, ultimately, they are the ones that make the community what it is. Any time you can have great businesses and people contributing great experiences, it just makes the sense of community that much better and stronger.

As for businesses, finishing first should have some meaning. Knowing that your community thinks you are the best at what you do is a great accomplishment and should be shouted from the rooftops – at least that’s what I would do.

Just as with the nominations, you are able to vote once per day for the duration of the voting period, so come back often to ensure your favorite comes out on top.

Also as with the nomination, do not fret if you do not have a computer to vote. We have set up a computer at the LVN office for you to come in and cast your finalist vote. The office will be open Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of the three days every week through the voting process.

If you have any questions about the process please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. To cast your vote now, visit http://www.lahontanvalleynews.com/BOF2019. Best of luck to all of the finalists and may your favorite come out on top.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@lahontanvalleynews.com.