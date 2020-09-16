Best of Fallon nominations open through Oct. 4.

While the COVID-19 couldn’t have hit at a worse time for the Best of Fallon contest, we are happy to announce that the contest will take place in 2020.

Starting today the Best of Fallon nomination period opens. The nomination period is where you simply fill in the blank for the categories.

This is the second year of us hosting the nomination period and then the voting period. The break allows the contest to have a sense of credibility.

Nominations will close Oct. 4.

The process is designed to come out of the nominations with a handful of worthy entries into each category that the community can then vote on as the best.

After the nomination period, we will narrow the field down to finalists.

Voting will take place from Oct. 10 through Oct. 25.

Results will be announced Dec. 16.

The original contest was supposed to run from March through May, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Go to http://lvn.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Fallon-2020/ to nominate today.