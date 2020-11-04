UPDATE: Clark, Washoe counties not releasing more results Wednesday

UPDATE, 4 p.m. Wednesday

Officials in both Clark and Washoe counties said Wednesday afternoon they would not release more results Wednesday.

The Secretary of State’s office has said there will be an update Thursday at 9 a.m.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

LAS VEGAS — Early results showed Joe Biden with a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, but it was too early to declare a winner in the race Wednesday with a large number of ballots yet to be counted.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office initially said a new batch of results would be released Thursday morning. But Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said in a text message that the state will likely release more results Wednesday afternoon in Clark and Washoe counties, which include Las Vegas and Reno. They may also release more results from smaller counties.

Thorley said he did not know how many ballots would be included in the next update.

– Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

INITIAL STORY

That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far:



All in person early votes

All in person Election Day votes

All mail ballots through Nov. 2



1/2 — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

With Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump 49.33 percent to 48.69 percent, Nevada Elections officials said Wednesday morning that no more results would be released until Thursday.

Biden held a 588,252 to 580,605 lead over Trump. Nevada’s 6 electoral votes are still up for grabs.

••••

Early results showed Joe Biden with a lead Tuesday over President Donald Trump in Nevada, a state no Republican presidential candidate has carried since 2004 but that has remained a battleground.

Trump fell just shy of winning Nevada and its six electoral college votes four years ago. He campaigned hard this year hoping to prevail on his second try.

Democrats and Joe Biden’s campaign said that while they have been successful in recent elections in Nevada, they weren’t taking anything for granted this year.

Republicans and Democrats said they have seen high enthusiasm in recent weeks, which was on display in turnout results. The 1 million plus-ballots cast by mail or through in-person early voting before polls opened Tuesday morning had already surpassed total turnout in Nevada in 2016.

By Tuesday evening, shortly before polls closed, turnout was already 8% higher than all of 2016.