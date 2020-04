Birth announcements

Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Amanda McGarry and Nathan Barnard of Gardnerville, Harley Robert Barnard, born March 31, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Rebekah and Bradley Goins of Carson City, Scarlett Rose Goins, born April 9, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Aleasha and Michael McDonald of Silver Springs, Meadow Rose McDonald, born April 13, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Heather and Roger Alizaga of Dayton, Ryder Drake Alizaga, born April 14, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Jennifer and Zachary Pelcher of Minden, Ryder James Pelcher, born April 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Christina and Joshua Marshall of Gardnerville, Blake Anthony Marshall, born April 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.