Birth announcements

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Hailee Meservey and Jose Dominguez of Carson City, Easton Alan Dominguez, born July 29, 2020, weighing 6 pounds.

To Ursula Sperry and Roderick Voss of Gardnerville, Barrett John Voss, born July 31, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Angelika Delgado and Matthew McKay of Gardnerville, Maya Madison McKay, born July 31, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Claire Humphrey and Barry Brown of Gardnerville, Isaiah Anthony Alexander Brown, born Aug. 1, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Melissa Carlisle and Joel Hurles of Carson City, Kalena Elizabeth Puleolamaikalani Lovell-Hurles, born Aug. 1, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Caillah Lott and Joseph Chandler of Carson City, June Monroe Chandler, born Aug. 5, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Arionna Cox and Brandon Davenport of Gardnerville, Jaxson Roy Davenport, born Aug. 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Megan Scheid and Shawn Stoebe of Mound House, Kennedee Raeann Scheid-Stoebe, born Aug. 6, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Hollie and Zand Pfarr of Carson City, Madelyn Rose Pfarr, born Aug. 7, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Carolina Cruz and Morgan Dickens, Aria Journey Dickens-Cruz, born Aug. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Stevie and Derrick DeSomber of Silver Springs, Raelyn Rose James DeSomber, born Aug. 11, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Krista and Joseph Chmura of Gardnerville, Connor James Chmura, born Aug. 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Victoria Simcoe and David Higgins of Carson City, Ryla Jayde Higgins, born Aug. 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To LaQuinta Williams and Ronald Moore, Maliki Kekoa O’Kekai Moore, born Aug. 11, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.