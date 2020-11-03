Bluegrass music coming to Fallon

The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band is an all-star bluegrass supergroup coming to Fallon’s Oats Park Arts Center on Nov. 21.

The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. A free pre-performance conversation with the artists — “Delivering Bluegrass Like No One Has Ever Heard It Before” — is also planned at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the performance are $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at Jeff’s Copy Express, ITT at Naval Air Station Fallon or call the Churchill Arts Center at 775-423-1440 or email info@churchillarts.org.

The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band features four legendary, award-winning musicians –Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals – delivering bluegrass like no one has ever heard it before.

The band’s undeniable live shows have received stellar reviews and have the bluegrass world buzzing. The four combine forces to form a spot-on union of impeccable musicianship, incomparable songwriting, incredible harmony vocals (a fresh twist combining bluegrass with elements of West Coast folk rock) and seasoned showmanship. This is the “high lonesome sound” of American roots music at its finest.

The ChArts Store features an eclectic array of artworks, prints, books, ceramics, crafts, ephemera and other hand-crafted items by local and regional artists. The store will be open on Nov. 21, from 7-10 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 5-9 p.m. for the holiday reception for the Lahontan Valley Fine Arts Invitational and first viewing of the Michael Sarich exhibition, 3X: Painting & Sculpture.

If you would like to make an appointment to visit the ChArts Store at another time, call 775-423-1440.