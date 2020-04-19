Boca Dam construction to resume Monday

The Bureau of Reclamation says construction of the more than 80-year-old Boca Dam west of Reno will begin Monday.

The project is designed to fix seismic and other problems in the 1939 dam that helps store and control the flow of Truckee River that serves Reno, Sparks and users downstream.

The dam spillway was updated for seismic safety in 2019. This work includes fixing seismic issues with the 116-foot high, 1,630-foot long dam.

Boca is between Truckee and Reno and serves as storage for Truckee River water. It can store up to 40,000 acre-feet of water and regulates the Little Truckee River.

The dam is owned by the bureau of Reclamation and operated by the Washoe County Water Conservation District.

Officials said the reservoir will continue operating this year.