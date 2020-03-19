Bored? How about some puzzles and comics …

Click to download this week’s comics and puzzles. We will add additional pages in Saturday’s Nevada Appeal for puzzles and comics to help with social distancing.

The Appeal normally charges for its website but has turned off the meter to give access to news and information during this time. Sometimes, you may be asked to fill out a survey. Those surveys can be skipped. We can’t give you news and information without subscribers. You can subscribe to the Nevada Appeal at 775-882-2515.