Brass knuckles: Quaint? Yes. Illegal? Also yes, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 12:53 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery after deputies responded to a residence on Woodside. She was charged with shoving her boyfriend during an argument. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 5:48 a.m., a 39-year-old was arrested on a charge of destruction of property after reportedly breaking a mirror and other property at his next door neighbor’s apartment on Airport Road. Bail was set at $500.

• At 9:17 p.m., Victoria Carter, 25, of Dayton was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Deer Run Road for no license plate. The arrest report says she consented to a vehicle search, which found a baggie of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

WEDNESDAY

• At 1:38 a.m., William Cocking, 47, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop outside the Gold Dust West casino for an expired registration. A drug dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances and a search found meth and a tooter straw. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 9:37 a.m., John Christopher, 40 was arrested on a warrant charging trafficking drugs after a traffic stop at William and Humboldt streets. He was found in possession of 5.4 grams of meth. The warrant charges him with trafficking 100-400 grams of the drug. He was also charged with possession from the drugs in the vehicle as well as paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs with no prescription. Bail was set at $46,000. Later, Jose Luna, 39, was arrested after he arrived the Christopher’s residence on Village Drive when he was found to be in possession of a small amount of meth. His bail was set at $2,500. Finally, a 51-year-old was arrested at the same residence on a charge of failing to register as an ex-felon. His bail was set at $150.

• At 10:45 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of failing to register as an ex-felon and possession of a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles) after deputies served a warrant at a residence on Village Drive. Bail was set at $2,650.

• At 1:43 p.m., Marvin Craig, 62, was jailed on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Gibson Avenue. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 2:31 p.m., Paula Changler, 67, was charged with DUI 3rd offense after another driver reported her vehicle driving recklessly through the area of 5th Street and Fairview. She was also charged with hit and run property damage. Bail was set at $20,500.

• At 3:48 p.m., Tyler Wilbur-Hipple, 29, was arrested on drug and paraphernalia possession charges after a traffic stop in a parking lot on William Street for no license plates. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to the presence of meth. He was also charged with a revoked license for DUI, a failure to appear warrant in Carson City and contempt warrant from Douglas County. The Douglas warrant was a no-bail hold.

• At 5:13 p.m., Ben McOsker, 58, was charged with two felonies and five misdemeanor counts after a traffic stop at Latigo and Quinn for an expired registration and running two stop signs. A background check revealed two warrants for failure to appear and violation of bail conditions, both felonies. He was also charged with the stop sign violation, a suspended registration and license, no proof of insurance and as an ex-felon failing to register. He was held without bail on the warrants.