Carson City Ward 2 Supervisor Brad Bonkowski will hold his monthly “Breakfast with Brad,” on Friday from 7 to 8 a.m., at the Cracker Box restaurant. Bonkowski hosts the morning get togethers as a way to get input from Carson City residents about issues and policies impacting the city.

Bonkowski says one upcoming topic is timely now that spring has arrived.

“It’s time to talk about trail building. Carson City recently received a grant to build over three miles of new trails between Silver Saddle Ranch, Riverview Park and Prison Hill. This will complete some great trail connections in this area,” Bonkowski said, adding “if you love your trails come down for coffee and let’s talk about it.”

No purchase is necessary. The Cracker Box is located at 402 E. William Street in Carson City.