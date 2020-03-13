Brewery Arts Center in Carson City announces temporary changes due to coronavirus

The Brewery Arts Center announced in a press release on Friday they are taking precautions related to the rapid spread of Covid-19. The BAC will take precautions with the following changes in schedule:’

• The Artisan Shop will be closed this weekend and art and surfaces will be cleaned.

• School of Rock, Senior Years will be performing this afternoon as scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Comma Coffee, however, the concert will be live streamed on the Brewery Arts Center Facebook page and all people who feel sick or nervous are encouraged to enjoy from their homes.

• Next week’s Celtic Performance from Golden Bough has been postponed. The new date has not been selected yet; it will be re-scheduled as soon as it is safe. If you currently have tickets, they will be honored for the new date so the BAC asks to please hold off on requesting a refund until that new date is announced.

• Wild Horse Stage Co’s production of “Heathers, the musical” is still on as scheduled in the 100 seat MHJ Black Box Theater, however, the BAC is working with them and monitoring the situation daily. The BAC will work together to relay any possible postponements of that production to our audience.

• Painting class with Deana Hoover will take place on Wednesday virtually; the BAC will send details on this platform and social media platforms for those who would like to participate from their home.

• The wonderful people at Living Stones Church who have services at our Performance Hall every Sunday have offered their services if anyone needs someone to go to the grocery store for them or whatever, they are willing.

AFFECT ON COMMUNITY

The BAC said postponing concerts and engagements is devastating to the lives of musicians, therefore, they are in the midst of planning pay per view live stream concerts at their facility without an audience. Viewers will be able to enjoy the show from television at home. The BAC is in the early planning stages and sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact gina@breweryarts.org for more info.

THE BAC recommends following social distancing measures but also committing to being creative in your support for the local businesses, artists and non-profit organizations that make Carson City great. The BAC wants everyone to stay healthy and do his or her part to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The BAC looks forward to the Levitt AMP Carson City 2020 concert series presented by The Change Companies. The headliners have been selected and will be shared very soon, with performances every Saturday night from June 6 to Aug. 15 (there will be no show on July 4).