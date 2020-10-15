Browsers Corner Book Store in Carson City to reopen Saturday

Browsers Corner Book Store, operated by the Friends of the Carson City Library, is having its grand reopening starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 with new hours being from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The used bookstore, which serves as the library’s main fundraising arm, closed temporarily to refresh the store, retrain all volunteers as well as revamp for best addressing COVID-19 precautions and safety guidelines.

The store is also accepting donations again. People who have small donations are encouraged to use “The Beast” drop box in front of the store at 711 E. Washington St. Those with larger donations need to request an appointment by calling 775-884-4043.

To keep up with our latest information, follow us on social media via Facebook (@friendscclibrary), Twitter (@friendscclib) and Instagram (@friendsofcclib), or visit friendscclibrary.org. You can also learn more about the Carson City Library at carsoncitylibrary.org.