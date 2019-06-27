Firefighters have handle on brush fire burning in Carson City

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire on the west side of Carson City.

The fire is reported on Pardini Street and Manhattan Drive near North Ormsby Boulevard. Firefighters have a handle on the fire as units are being released to resume training.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

A red flag warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. tonight. The Sierra Front issued the warning on Tuesday, with gusty winds and low humidity ripe for wildfires.

According to the Weather Service, winds are blowing between 30-40 mph today.

The following tips are basic information to keep in mind from the Red Cross about wildfire season. For detailed information and to learn how to make an emergency kit, visit redcross.org.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF THERE ARE REPORTS OF WILDFIRES IN MY AREA?

Listen to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust.

Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.

WHAT SHOULD I DO TO PREPARE AHEAD OF TIME?

Keep the areas surrounding your home clear of brush, debris, and other materials that may catch fire.

Check your emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply.

Don’t forget to include critical documents, medications, and food and water for your entire family. Include supplies for your pets if they will evacuate with you.

Don’t wait. Evacuate.

If ordered to evacuate, leave immediately and head to your identified shelter – this can be with family or friends, or at a hotel, Red Cross shelter, or other location you select.

HAVE A FAMILY PLAN

If separated, have a meeting place near your home.

If you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate, identify a meeting place location outside of your neighborhood.

Plan your evacuation routes. Your primary route may not be accessible, so list two routes.

If your household is separated or unable to communicate with each other, have an outside emergency contact.

RETURNING HOME AFTER A WILDFIRE

Do not enter your neighborhood or home until fire officials say it is safe.

Use caution when entering burned areas – hazards may still exist, including hot spots which can flare up without warning.

Visit redcross.org for information on how to make an emergency kit.

DOWNLOAD THE RED CROSS APP

The Red Cross app “Emergency” can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts. The Red Cross First Aid App puts instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies at your fingertips. Download these apps by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.