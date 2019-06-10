 Brush fire in Mason Valley | NevadaAppeal.com

Brush fire in Mason Valley

News | June 10, 2019

Lyon County

Today, the Yerington/Mason Valley Fire Protection District was dispatched to the River Split Ranch, 688 Highway 208, for a reported private property brush fire.
MVFPD arrived on scene to find 4-5 acres of heavy brush and grass burning. The fire put off a large column of smoke that could be seen throughout Mason Valley.
MVFPD responded with 5 brush engines, 1 Water Tender and 2 Command Officers. Smith Valley Fire was requested to respond an ambulance to Mason Valley to cover calls. The Lyon County Road Department responded with a bull dozer to help build a line around the fire.
Crews will be on scene for several hours to contain the fire and mop up. There were no reports of injuries and no structures were threatened.

