Builders Alliance plans to open Carson City’s historic Bank Saloon

The Nevada Builders Alliance says it is closing in on finishing the renovation of the Bank Saloon in downtown Carson City.

The historic stone block structure across from the Nevada Legislature first opened as the Bank Saloon in 1899. For years until it closed, it was known as Jack’s Bar where countless legislative compromises were worked out.

Builders Alliance CEO Aaron West said plans are to hold a grand opening Oct. 1. That, of course, will depend on whether Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order shutting down bars is still in effect.

West said rather than tear down the historic building, the alliance, backed by a line of credit from Heritage Bank and the assistance of Miles Construction, decided to preserve and stabilize the building. The reconstruction took more than a year to complete.

The building is on the National Registry of Historic Buildings.

To do so, they basically built a heavy-duty wooden structure inside the stone block exterior of the building.

“We are thrilled to be involved in such an exciting project for downtown Carson City,” said Stan Wilmoth, CEO of Heritage Bank.

When it opens, the Bank Saloon will include a full-service bar, patio seating and a conference room for meetings or private parties.