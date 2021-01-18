Bureau of Land Management names Carson City district manager

Ken Collum



Ken Collum has been named district manager for the Carson City district, Bureau of Land Management in Nevada, according to a news release.

Collum has 17 years of experience in the management of public lands. Prior to joining the BLM, Collum was an exploration manager and geologist based in Colorado and Nevada and worked throughout the western states, and through Central and South America.

“Ken is a dynamic leader with a proven track record and decades of experience both in the Carson City district office and across the region,” BLM Nevada state director Jon Raby said in the release. “We are all excited to have Ken managing such a diverse and important district of BLM Nevada.”

Collum previously served as the Stillwater field manager for the Carson City BLM district. Prior to this, Collum was in the role of the field manager for the Eagle Lake Field Office in Susanville, California, part of the Northern California district, overseeing more than 1 million acres of public lands in northeastern California and northwestern Nevada.

Collum first joined the BLM in 2003 as a geologist and realty specialist for the Surprise field office. Throughout Collum’s career he has stepped into interim roles as district manager in Winnemucca and as field manager for several BLM field offices throughout California.

Collum is a graduate of California State University Fresno with a bachelor’s degree in economic geology.

“I am looking forward to continuing existing relationships and fostering new relationships with the local communities, which are essential to public lands management,” Collum said in the release. “The enjoyment and sustainable use of our public lands is critical to the identity of Nevadans and all Americans. By developing mutual respect and trust with our public land users, partners and other entities we can ensure quality stewardship in the present and into the future.”