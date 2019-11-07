20-acre site going in at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center

A 20-acre commerical site is going in to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

AMB LLC Partners announced the launch of new commercial site at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, “The Horse Oasis,” in late October.

“We are so proud of this new project,” Fady Mehanna, chief executive officer for AMB, said in a news release.

“This project will offer first-class commercial and retail space. We are hoping to attract companies such as hotels, daycare centers, dog cares facilities, education and training, medical and dental care, bank facilities, restaurants, and other great retail uses. This space could also be attractive to a small company looking for office space within TRI,” said J. Beaini, managing partner.

The site is located off of USA Parkway (State Route 439) at Italy Drive and is located between Tesla and Google. The 20-acre site is graded as a certified pad and construction of the first 30,000-square-foot commercial/retail building will begin soon.

The site is planned to contain 16 buildings resulting in almost 350,000 square feet of commercial and retail spaces.