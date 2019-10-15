$75,000 workforce development grant secured

The Western Nevada Development District, in collaboration with JOIN Inc., has successfully secured a Nevada Department of Education Grant for Career Bound NV, a new division that focuses on workforce development by providing work-based learning experiences to K-12 students.

Serving as the intermediary between industry and education, Career Bound NV engages employers to provide students with opportunities to explore careers, develop skills and participate in job shadow and paid internships to ensure students graduate ready for employment in Nevada’s high-demand, living-wage careers.

The $75,000 grant will be used for outreach to prospective employers, parent education and student recruitment in Carson City, Churchill County and Storey County. This aligns closely with WNDD’s mission and the regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

“Work-based learning for school-aged youth provides students with resources and opportunities to explore pathways leading to living wage careers,” said Denise Castle, CEO of JOIN Inc. “This grant will support Career Bound NV in connecting employers to students in an effort to grow their own pipeline of talent. “

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development estimates that by 2024 there will be 630,000 open jobs in Nevada through business expansion, relocation and those aging out of the workforce. Nearly two-thirds of these jobs will require specialized training or certification. On the other side of the equation, employers state that 60 percent of job applicants do not have the necessary skills needed for today’s jobs.

Castle believes the Career Bound NV program will help close that gap. “This is a collaborative effort between WNDD and JOIN in bringing together employers and students to address one of the region’s greatest economic development needs of creating and maintaining a talent pipeline of skilled workers.”