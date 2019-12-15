After 60 years, Walton’s Funerals and Cremations has new owners

RENO — After six decades serving families across Northern Nevada and California, Walton’s Funerals and Cremations has new owners.

Tammy Dermody completed the sale of the Reno-based business to Walton’s staffers Rick Noel and Kim Kandaras on Nov. 27, according to a Dec. 6 press release.

The transaction — financial terms of which were not disclosed — included the sale of Cremation Society of Nevada, which Walton’s owned.

Walton’s Funerals and Cremations, which as locations in Carson City, had been family owned and operated since 1959, first led by Ed McCaffery and then by Dermody, McCaffery’s daughter, who joined the business in 1986. She took over full ownership after Ed passed away Jan. 28, 2018.

According to the Dec. 6 release, Noel has been with the company for more than 18 years, most recently as General Manager. Over the past seven years, he has been responsible for daily operations, financial management, staff oversight, community relations and marketing.

“While a change in ownership does represent a milestone in the company’s history, Walton’s Funerals and Cremations and the Cremation Society of Nevada will continue operating as they have for the past six decades, led by local owners with a commitment to the community and the families we serve,” Noel said in a statement.

Kandaras has been with the company for 15 years, serving in the role of Controller. She has been responsible for budgeting, oversight of accounting staff, reporting, risk management and controls, as well as operational oversight in her role.

“We would like to thank all those who have been a part of what has made serving families for generations so fulfilling and we look forward to our next chapter as a company,” Kandaras said in a statement.

Noel and Kandaras will continue to serve in their roles as they oversee daily operations of both businesses.

All told, Walton’s Funerals and Cremation and the Cremation Society of Nevada have 10 locations in Northern Nevada (including the original Walton’s location in Reno at the corner of Second and Vine streets); one in Susanville, California; one cemetery in Carson City; and four crematories.