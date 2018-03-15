An ‘Awful Awful’ celebration for Carson Nugget

On March 4, 1954 the Awful Awful Burger became one of the most beloved icons in Carson City and it has been around to stay.

"It's still around today," said Carson Nugget owner Dean DiLullo. "I think that's a real cool thing we've had that's been going for so long."

With the Nugget opening its doors in March 64 years ago, the casino is celebrating its 64th anniversary. Part of the celebration began on Thursday with the $64,000 Gold and Silver Giveaway Drawing appropriate for 64 years.

The celebration continues Friday as Angelina's Italian Steakhouse at the casino as the restaurant is offering steak and lobster for $19.99. The $64,000 drawing continues at 7 p.m. today and another $64,000 drawing will be held at 10 p.m. today.

At 8 p.m., comedian Heath Harmison will perform at the Carson Comedy Club. Events begin on Friday with a blackjack tournament at 10 a.m. and a free anniversary cake from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Alatte Wine and Coffee Bar inside the casino. Free live music from Adrenaline will be at The Loft inside the casino from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday.

On Saturday, the Nugget will participate in the Beer Crawl with a dozen of establishments in downtown Carson City from 1 to 5 p.m. The cost is $15 which includes a free beer mug and is $12 if you bring your own mug. The first beer you buy is free.

Angelina's will also offer corned been and cabbage for $11.99 from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in honor of St. Patrick's Day. The $64,000 drawing continues at 4, 7 and 10 p.m. A St. Patrick's Day party will be held at Alatte from 5 to 7 p.m. with a chance to win $1,000 by guessing how many gold coins are in a Pot O' Gold.

Also on Saturday, live guitarist Keith Alan will perform inside Alatte from 5 to 8 p.m. Harmison will also be featured again at the Carson Comedy Club at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Adrenaline will also again provide live free music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Alatte.

DeLullo, who bought the Nugget in 2015, said those who enter the $64,000 drawing will also have a chance to win a silver Rav4 at the end of April. He said the Nugget is the oldest continuing casino in Northern Nevada and one of the oldest in the state.

"Every year it gets to be a bigger and bigger celebration," said DeLullo about the Nugget's anniversary. "I think it's really important that every year the Carson Nugget becoms a little older. I'm so proud to be part of an awesome property that's been around for 64 years in Carson City."