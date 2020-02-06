Aunt B’s vintage shop opens second spot in Carson City

Carson City is quickly becoming the place to go for antiques and collectibles.

Aunt B’s, the vintage shop owned by Brinda Schloss at the corner of Curry and Robinson streets, opened a second store recently, in the historic depot at the corner of Curry and 2nd streets.

Aunt B’s 2 is as jam-packed with collectibles from jewelry to antique dolls to furniture as the original shop.

The store houses goods from about 10 vendors, said Brenda Kline, store manager.

Aunt B’s 2 is also the first stop on Carson City’s monthly wine walk.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.