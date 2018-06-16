Benson Brothers Racing buys Mound House headquarters

Benson Brothers Racing, LLC, owned and operated by brothers Kenneth and Matthew Benson since 2004, purchased a building at 6 Carry Way in Mound House to serve as company headquarters.

Nevada State Development Corporation, the state's largest SBA 504 loan provider, helped facilitate the $657,000 purchase with a low-interest SBA loan. City National Bank also contributed to the financing package.

The Benson brothers opened the business to focus on building custom track and road racing vehicles, and the majority of their business still comes from the fabrication of custom road racing cars and high-performance street cars. The business has also expanded to include services such as maintenance, oil changes and upgrades to diesel trucks used to tow custom race cars to racetracks.

"We couldn't be more excited to own our own building outright," Kenneth Benson said. "We're always looking for ways to better serve our clients and expand our operations, and this move puts us in a great position for the future. As business owners and race car enthusiasts, we are doing what we love, and now we can take even more pride in owning our headquarters."

Evan Dickson, president of Nevada State Development Corporation, said: "BBR represents a true Nevada success story. The Benson brothers spent a lot of blood, sweat and tears in building their company to the success it is today. Buying their own building is a huge step forward for this family-owned company."

Kenneth and Matthew Benson have equally divided responsibilities for the day-to-day management of the business since its founding. Together their duties include human resources, bookkeeping, mechanics, design and fabrication just to name a few. Matthew and Kenneth both earned a bachelor's in their field of study, which shows up daily in their drive to provide the best services for their clients.

In addition to its core business, BBR takes on specialized projects such as a custom-built hot tub trailer they recently designed for the owner of a hot tub store in Reno. Through the years, the Benson brothers have earned their customers' confidence to the point they often serve as mechanics for their clients' daily street cars as well as their race cars.

BBR built their business by word-of-mouth and referrals received from fellow race car aficionados throughout the region. Currently facing a backlog of projects due to their full roster of clientele, BBR plans to hire two or three new employees to increase their range of ability.

For information on Nevada State Development Corporation, visit http://www.nsdc.com.