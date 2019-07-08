Black & LoBello law firm expands to Carson City

Black & LoBello, a law firm that has been practicing in Las Vegas for the past two decades, is expanding its firm to Northern Nevada by opening a Carson City office. In addition, Black & LoBello announced two veteran attorneys, Jim Wadhams and Jesse Wadhams, joined the firm effective Monday.

Black & LoBello, recently listed among Best Law Firms by U.S. News, has a team of nine attorneys, led by the founding partners, Tisha Black and Michele LoBello. The law firm practices in business, civil and criminal litigation, family law, bankruptcy, real property, estate planning and cannabis. With the addition of the Wadhams, the firm is better positioned to oversee administrative agency practice, regulatory compliance, state and local taxation and government relations.

Black & LoBello’s new Carson City office is located at 300 S. Curry St., #5.

For information about Black & LoBello, visit http://www.blacklobello.law.