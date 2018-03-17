Brummers earn accolades from RE/MAX

Mary Jo and John Brummer, both agents with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, recently earned honors for outstanding performance selling real estate.

Mary Jo, CRS, CDPE, has qualified for the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman's Club Award in 2017, which honors successful agents in the RE/MAX Organization in the past year.

In 2017, the Chairman's Club Award was presented to less than 2 percent of all active RE/MAX agents. This is the third year Brummer has received the award.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award," Mary Jo said. "As a real estate agent with RE/MAX, I am fully committed to helping my clients and consumers not only find their dream home or investment property. It has been a blessing to have been trusted with the happiness and wellbeing of my clients. I have made many friends over the years. I am humbled by this recognition and it's an honor to be surrounded by an incredibly supportive team."

Mary Jo has been serving her community as a real estate agent for 21 years and has extensive experience in residential, commercial and land.

Among her list of achievements, Mary Jo has earned the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) designations. She has earned the Lifetime Achievement and Platinum Awards in the RE/MAX system. She also supports many charitable causes and can be reached at 775-721-5905 or mj@thebrummergroup.com. She is located at 716 N. Carson St.

John Brummer received the RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2017, which honors successful agents who have distinguished themselves within the RE/MAX system in the past year.

In 2017, the Executive Club Award was presented to only 16 percent of all active RE/MAX agents.

"I am happy to be back in my hometown, serving this community which has been integral to the development of every venture I have undertaken. It is an honor to be back in Carson City," he said.

The agent has been serving Northern Nevada as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates for less than one year and is already off to a strong start selling residential properties.

John can be reached at 775-721-3794 or by emailing john@thebrummergroup.com. He is located at 716 N. Carson St.