Business Briefly

Greater Nevada forms new commercial lending company

Greater Nevada Credit Union recently launched a new commercial lending subsidiary called Greater Commercial Lending.

Wally Murray, GNCU president/CEO, also will serve as president/CEO of the new company. Jeremy Gilpin, previously GNCU's vice president of commercial services, will serve as the executive vice president.

Greater Commercial Lending is an expansion of GNCU's commercial services department.

The new company aims at providing expert lending services to businesses not only in Nevada, but also across the United States in sectors such as energy, community facilities, industrial, mining, commercial, and export lending.

It's the third wholly owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union, which also owns Greater Nevada Mortgage and Greater Nevada Insurance.

Recommended Stories For You

For information, go to visit gncu.org, or call 775-882-2060.

RE/MAX agent honored for individual sales

Mary Jo Brummer, with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, has been presented with the certificate of excellence for achieving the No. 3 individual sales position for the third quarter for the Southwest region.

Brummer has been working in the real estate industry for more than 20 years and has extensive experience.

She holds the Certified Residential Specialist and Certified Distressed Property Expert designations.

RE/MAX has nearly 100,000 agents worldwide and continues to offer cutting-edge technologies like the comprehensive property search engine on http://www.remax.com and the RE/MAX Satellite Network (RSN), that provides associates with award-winning programming, coaching and training in the convenience of their offices or homes.

Mary Jo and The Brummer Group can be reached at RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, 716 N. Carson St., Suite E, or on her cell phone at 775-721-5905.

Taylor earns public relations accreditation

Kathie Taylor, APR, CAPM, managing partner of In Plain Sight Marketing LLC, earned her Accreditation in Public Relations from the Public Relations Society of America following a comprehensive examination and peer review of a public relations project portfolio.

According to the Public Relations Society of America, individuals who achieve accreditation exhibit mastery of current strategic communications practices, commitment to lifelong learning and ethical standards, as well as elevating the public relations practitioner as a leader and mentor in a competitive field.

Taylor said the rigorous curriculum stretched her knowledge and improved her mastery of the craft.

"I am a better practitioner today after going through the accreditation process, which was both grueling and rewarding," she said. "I am proud to offer our clients a more organized way of aligning their overall business goals with our marketing strategies through thorough research, analysis and planning."

In Plain Sight Marketing LLC, a full service public relations and marketing communications agency, celebrates its sixth anniversary in Carson City this month.