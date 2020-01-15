Business development grants offered for rural groups

The federal agriculture department is accepting applications for grants to support businesses and jobs in rural Nevada.

The Rural Business Development Grant program can support technical assistance, training, feasibility studies and other activities to expand small and emergency private businesses. The grants are available to cities, counties, nonprofits, economic development authorities and federally-recognized tribes. They are not available to individual businesses.

Applications must be received by March 31. Interested parties should call Michelle Kelly at 775-443-4765.