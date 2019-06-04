Carson City Airport open house to benefit Eagle Valley Children’s Home

The Carson City Airport, in partnership with the Eagle Valley Children’s Home, will host the 2019 Open House and Fly-In on June 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event takes place at the Carson City Airport, 2600 College Parkway. The free event draws thousands of visitors annually. Proceeds from new programming will benefit local non-profit, Eagle Valley Children’s Home.

New to 2019 is the addition of a Chicken Wing Cook-Off Challenge. All event proceeds from the challenge will support the Eagle Valley Children’s Home, which is a fully accredited intermediate care facility for children requiring specialized care and treatment. Wings will be available for purchase and the Cook-Off Challenge will feature trophies for: the overall best wings, hottest wings, most original, and people’s choice awards. Entry forms are available at FlyCarsonCity.com.

The event theme “Until You Spread Your Wings, You Have No Idea How Far You Can Fly!” encourages visitors of all ages to explore the world of aviation. The open house will feature a static display of contemporary and historic aircraft and vehicles, tethered hot air balloon rides, food trucks, vendors and a hands-on kid’s zone.

Various organizations will offer area youth interactive and informative programming such as: the CHS Robotics Club, Home Depot, Build-A-Rocket, Children’s Museum, Carson City Library STEM Program and Carson Aviation Services. Additionally, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will be promoting its educational curriculum, and Pathways to Aviation will be available to discuss vocational opportunities.

For event schedule visit: FlyCarsonCity.com (programming subject to change).