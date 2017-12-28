Carson City apartment complex sells for $7 million
December 28, 2017
Royal Vista Apartments, a 98-unit complex at 3230 Imperial Way in Carson City, has been sold for $7 million.
The buyer, a limited liability company, was undisclosed.
The property, built in 1978, consists of one studio unit and 97 one-bedroom units. The seller has already begun upgrades on the units and 33 percent of them are completed.
Kenneth N. Blomsterberg and Ryan Rife, investment specialists in the Reno office of Marcus & Millichap, has the exclusive listing rights to the property on behalf of the seller, who's also undisclosed. Marcus & Millichap is a commercial real estate services firm with offices in Reno and across the United States and Canada.
Trending In: Business
Trending Sitewide
- Stone Cabin Coffee is the new home for gathering in Fallon
- Carson City Arby’s reopens Thursday after makeover
- Ethics case against Nevada legislators resurrected
- Two Carson City men arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery
- 21-year-old held on cocaine charge, according to Carson City Sheriff’s Office