Carson City Art Gallery closing next week

This is the last holiday season to shop at Carson City Art Gallery and Pottery.

The store located in the historic building at the corner of Curry and 2nd streets downtown since August 2016 is closing after Christmas Eve. Until then, work done by roughly 50 local artists — from jewelry to pottery to paintings — will be on sale for 10-50 percent off. Shelves, bookcases and display cases used to display the art will also be on sale, too.

"It will be the last time you can see all of these artists in one place," said Robin McGregor, who owns the store with her husband, Rich McGregor. "I met so many wonderful artists, and people coming into the store. I made new friends."

The gallery will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After that, McGregor said the artists will be retrieving what remains of their work.

"What I'd really love is if there's nothing for the artists to pick up but a check," said McGregor.

The gallery doubled as a pottery studio and McGregor has already moved her kiln and other equipment to her house where she will continue to teach pottery classes.

Other than that, she plans to focus on her own work.

"I'm moving in a new direction," said McGregor, who plans to do more carved pottery and experiment making tiles.

She also wants to make more platters featuring Carson City's historic homes like the one she made for the owners of the Curry Street building she's leaving.

And McGregor is working with Cynthia Brennerman on launching an artist studio tour of studios from Carson City to Genoa.

"Carson City needs one and I've wanted to get one started for a long time," she said.