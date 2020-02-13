Carson City-based charity gets $83,000 grant

Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national animal welfare nonprofit based in Carson City, received an $83,000 grant from the Lazin Animal Foundation, to provide financial assistance toward emergency veterinary care to over 220 bully breed dogs in 2020.

Founded in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides free pet food, supplies, emergency veterinary care and wellness clinics to companion animals of the homeless population across the nation. The organization also supplies sleeping crates for animals to homeless shelters.

The Lazin Animal Foundation, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, funds projects that help homeless, abandoned or neglected pets, companion animals in need of urgent and emergent care, as well as breeds that are at the highest risk of being euthanized if placed in shelters.

For information, visit http://www.petsofthehomeless.org or call 775-841-7463.

To learn more about Lazin Animal Foundation, visit http://www.lazinanimal.org.