Carson City Chamber of Commerce honors Best of the Best for 2019

The Blue team volunteers from Southwest Gas and Arizona Pipeline volunteer their time to build the Leadership bee habitat.

Stephen Jones

Each June, the Carson City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recognizes the Best of the Best in the community.

At the Chamber’s annual meeting Thursday, June 13, Chamber Chairman of the Board Robert Fredlund will honor seven individuals or businesses who personify what Mayor Robert Crowell is so often proud to state, “Carson City is a great place to live, work, and play.”

Fredlund adds, “People, events, and businesses all come together to create a Carson City continuing to attract the attention of potential new businesses and new residents, and it is our pleasure to annually acknowledge those who contribute so much to our city.”

The 2019 honorees are:

Dream Big Award: Southwest Gas and Arizona Pipeline

Southwest Gas and Arizona Pipeline have proven that giving back to the community is more than just giving checks to charities, it’s about motivating employees to give of their time and getting them excited over a project that’s a winner for the entire community including the two companies. When the Chamber’s Leadership Institute Class of 2019 decided to create a bee habitat as their class project, class member Stephen Jones, manager of district operations, brought the idea back to the employee-volunteer team called Blue — Building Lives Up Everywhere — who jumped at the chance to create a five-star bee habitat from inception to completion.

The team not only designed and built the structure, it graded and made major improvements to the site courtesy of Arizona Pipeline. From a small idea to a major accomplishment, it’s anticipated about $40,000 in volunteer time and materials was invested in creating a bee habitat for all Carsonites to enjoy. The Blue team took to heart the anonymous quote, “Think big, dream big, believe big, and the results will be big.”

Economic Development Award: Miles Construction, Inc.

Miles Construction is a partner in bringing back to life a historic eyesore in the downtown that was once the infamous Jack’s Bar. Bill Miles is the CEO and President of Miles Construction, Inc. and a longtime Carson City resident, graduating from Carson High in 1972.

Miles Construction embodies the quote by Sir Winston Churchill, “We shape our buildings: Thereafter, they shape us.”

Community Spirit Award: Linda Marrone

People define a community and there’s no one who has been — and continues to be — more involved in Carson City than Linda Marrone. A long-time resident, former restaurateur, Nevada Appeal food columnist, and downtown business advocate, Marrone has managed the Carson City Farmer’s Market for the past 11 years. She cheerily volunteers for many good causes and is a baker extraordinaire. She was instrumental in assisting the Chamber staff in coordinating the successful gala to reopen the Bob Boldrick Theatre. Coretta Scott King is quoted as saying, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” That’s Linda Marrone.

Best Annual Event — V&T Railway Polar Express

Now in its ninth year, the beloved children’s Christmas tale, “Polar Express,” has come to life each holiday season thanks to the dedicated staff of the V&T Railway. Since 2010 hundreds of families have shared in the delight of stopping at the North Pole and enjoying a few moments with Santa as he escorts the train to his station. This event has become a tradition that brings visitors from all over the region to enjoy a magical ride that will result in lifetime memories. Author Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote, “We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” The Polar Express allows us all to become a child again and see Christmas through the eyes of our children.

Non-Profit of the Year: ESL In Home Northern Nevada

Many immigrants come to our region not knowing the language and those willing to learn have found a friend in Florence Phillips, founder of ESL In Home Northern Nevada, who has assembled a team of volunteers to teach English to those struggling to learn their new language. Started in 2004, volunteer tutors have taught more than 6,000 to become more self-reliant and to embrace their new home. Florence was named a CNN Hero in 2018. Florence and all her amazing volunteers embody the spirit of Nelson Mandela who declared, “We can change the world and make it a better place. It is in our hands to make a difference.” Florence Phillips continues to make a difference.

Volunteer of the Year — Linda Ritter

Each October, Linda Ritter spends the entire first day of the Chamber’s 9-month Leadership Institute setting the tone for the entire Leadership experience. At the end of this kick-off, the class is better prepared to enjoy the forthcoming experience and work together. Linda has earned the respect of each Leadership class and has made a big difference. John F. Kennedy must have had Linda in mind when he cited, “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”

Government Employee of the Year — Dan Stucky — City Engineer

The job of the Carson City Engineer is a big one and one that can try the patience of even the most patient person, for everything that’s done is done in the public eye. Dan shepherded the redevelopment of Curry Street and is now undertaking the huge task of creating a friendlier and more appealing South Carson Street. He oversees all Capital Projects and maintenance. James Kip Finch, and American engineer and educator stated, “The engineer has been, and is, a maker of history.” Dan Stuckey is part of the history making of Carson City.